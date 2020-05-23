Motorist caught driving at 201km/h in Tipperary during National Slow Down Day

A motorist was detected driving at 201km/h in a 120km/h zone in Tipperary by gardai during National Slow Down Day.

The motorist was detected on the M8 in Cashel.

In total, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked 126,001 vehicles and detected 1,072 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

National Slow Down Day was held over a 24 hour period from 7am Friday, May 22 to 7am, Saturday 23.

At the conclusion of this operation, An Garda Síochána, GoSafe and the Road Safety Authority continue to remind motorists of the dangers of speeding and urge all drivers to Slow Down, drive carefully and always abide by the speed limits.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, of the Roads Policing Bureau said, "We would like to thank the 124,929 drivers who were found to be compliant and drove within the speed limits. While the vast majority motorists were found to be travelling safely and well within the speed limits, there are still those who continue to drive at excessive and inappropriate speeds. We will continue to focus our enforcement activities on non-compliant motorists as we strive to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury collisions across our roads network".

See some notable detections over the 24 hour period of National Slow Down Day:

201km/h in a 120km/h on the M8 Cashel Tipperary

202km/h in a 100km/h on the M50 Dublin

99km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R707 Clonmel Tipperary

106km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Navan Road Dublin 15 Dublin

85km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall Ballindrait Donegal

133km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Finglas Dublin 11 Dublin

124km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the M50 Kilmore Big Dublin 17 Dublin

101km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Katherine Tynan Road Dublin 24 Dublin

128km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 Clongawny Mullingar Westmeath

121km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Kilmurry North Kilmacanoge Wicklow

125km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R132 Mell Drogheda Louth

99km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R707 Burgagery Lands East Clonmel Tipperary

172km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R173 Rockmarshall Jenkinstown Louth

124km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the M50 Kilmore Big Dublin 17 Dublin

147km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Balgatheran Drogheda Louth