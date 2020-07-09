Gardai arrest two drug drivers in Tipperary

Gardai from the Thurles Roads Policing Unit arrested two separate motorists who tested positive for drugs last night.

The first car was observed by Gardaì driving erratically. The driver was asked to do a roadside drug test which revealed a positive result for cannabis.

The driver was arrested and provided a blood sample to Gardai which will be forwarded for analysis.

Later in the early hours of the morning, a Templemore unit was patrolling the district when it encountered a car with a number of people on board.

The car was driving erratically at high speed before eventually coming to a stop after colliding with a road side bollard.

Tax and NCT was expired and there was no insurance disc displayed on the car. This driver also performed a roadside drug test which again was positive for cannabis.

A check on the mobility app showed the driver is currently disqualified for eight years. The driver was arrested and provided a blood sample at the station.

A court appearance will follow in relation to numerous road traffic offences.