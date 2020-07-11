Disqualified driver arrested in Nenagh

A motorist, who was already disqualified from driving, was arrested in Nenagh on Thursday after being stopped at a garda patrol.

The motorist, who was towing a livestock trailer, was stopped by gardai who discovered the driver was previously disqualified from driving by using the Garda mobility app.

The driver was arrested and the vehicle was subsequently seized.