Sporty RS added to SKODA Octavia range

ŠKODA completes the introduction of the fourth-generation Octavia range with the price announcement of the OCTAVIA RS.



The new range-topping OCTAVIA boasts even higher levels of safety, new assistance systems, more comfort and modern connectivity features. ŠKODA are making the sporty RS even more interesting with the option of a Plug-in Hybrid to the fold.



Raymond Leddy, Head of Marketing and Product at ŠKODA Ireland, said; “The ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS completes the latest generation of our bestselling model. We are continuing the heritage of the RS models in terms of sportiness and practicality.

Our OCTAVIA range is more diverse, digital and sustainable than ever. This OCTAVIA RS is available as a hatchback or an estate and powered by state-of-the-art engines running on petrol, diesel or even electricity with our plug-in hybrid.”

The RS models have been at the top of the OCTAVIA family for several generations.

The SKODA Octavia RS

The ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS iV – the brand’s first-ever RS model to feature plug-in hybrid drive – is now followed by variants equipped with either the most powerful diesel or petrol engine of the entire model range. This means that, for the first time, the OCTAVIA RS is available with a choice of three powertrains. The 2.0 TDI from the new EVO generation now produces 147 kW (200 PS) and will be offered in front-wheel drive only. The new EVO variant of the 2.0 TSI has an output of 180 kW (245 PS), which powers the front wheels aided by an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.



Both the OCTAVIA RS benefits from all the upgrades the current generation has been provided with, such as an even bigger interior, more comfort, the highest levels of active and passive safety, and modern connectivity features. The most interesting addition to the range is the OCTAVIA iV plug-in hybrid with a total system output of 180 kW (245 PS). The OCTAVIA RS iV is supplemented by a 13kWh battery.

This battery is designed to supply the electric motor with energy during an all-electric or combined drive. During regenerative braking and in charging mode, the energy recovered is stored in this battery. The WLTP-measured battery capacity has a range of 60 km if the car is driven purely on electricity, making the RS iV a very feasible commuter.



Many of its body parts have been aerodynamically optimised, including the air curtains in the front bumper, the aeroflaps, the diffuser on the rear apron and the hatchback’s RS rear spoiler. Its light-alloy wheels also contribute to better aerodynamics and reduced emissions.



Standard equipment is generous with 19” Alloy Wheels, and Matrix LED Headlights, 10” Infotainment display with a digital cockpit. ŠKODA say the RS diesel version is available to order now and is expected to account for the volume of sales in 2021 based on the on-the-road price of €42,310 for the hatchback The RS iV (PHEV) will start from €39,815 on the road and inclusive of the €5,000 SEAI grant. RS iV models will not be available to order until January at the earliest. ŠKODA are cautious concerning the availability of their RS iV and are advising customers to expect delivery in June due to excessive demand for this variant globally.