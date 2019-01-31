The SEAT Arona – a little beauty which remains relatively untapped at Pierse Motors Tipperary

The all new SEAT Arona is a little bag full of surprises.

Not only does it look great and offer superb economy, both in purchase price and in on-the-road costs, it also offers far greater comfort and driveability than one might suspect.

While SEAT retains its budget price tagline, these days the brand is offering far more than the vast majority of its competitors. So, it was with much anticipation that The Tipperary Star toddled along to Pierse Motors in Tipperary to to check out a vehicle which has been turning heads in recent times.

First of all, where does the Arona fit into the range? Well, it competes for customers with the likes of the Nissan Juke, the Renault Captur, the VW T-Roc and the Kia Rio for instance, with the Dacia Sandero also coming into the mix. So, while there is plenty of competition, few can actually compete with the Arona when it comes to giving value for money. You get a lot more than you pay for in terms of comfort, looks and reliability.

The 1 litre petrol engine starts at €19,200 while the 1.6 litre Tdi engine begins at a very competitive €21,300. Many customers have been introduced to the SEAT brand while holidaying in Spain and Portugal as it is one of the most popular hire cars in those popular destinations for Irish tourists. And, the demand for the fleet has increased here in Ireland with Pierse Motors noticing that many customers are opting to buy new in SEAT rather than second hand in some of the other brands.

To the Arona then. Coming in S, SE, Xcellence and FR specs, there is an Arona for everyone, depending on budget and requirement. You can practically tailormake your vehicle ranging from your car with all the bells and whistles, to the base model which still comes packed with great extras.



Annual road tax is in the €200 mark across the range and there is a great choice of colours inside with the trim and upholstery, and outside as well. Wheel wise, you can choose from 16, 17 or 18” alloys of steel, depending on your preference.

Driving the Arona is a beautiful experience. It is very simple and straight forward with the controls and dials all close to hand, the functions easy to understand and the manual transmission very crisp and smooth. It even has a handbrake believe it or not – none of those button-type handbrakes for the Arona which also has a great sound system, front and back.

The seating is very comfortable too and there is ample legroom in the front, even if the rear seats are a little more cramped, as you would expect. The boot too has decent space for the shopping and the bits and pieces, but you won't be putting the surfboard or the lawnmower in there.

Would we recommend the SEAT Arona to a friend? Absolutely. It is a beautiful car to drive, is very reliable, has a great re-sale price, is economical in petrol and diesel models and looks great. What's not to like? Nothing in fact.

Take a test drive now and see if you agree with our assessment of this little beauty.