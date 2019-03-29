'Wonderful opportunity': Motor industry to recruit 150 apprentices

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) has announced that its member companies are looking to recruit 150 apprentices.

Apprenticeships include motor mechanics, heavy vehicle mechanics, vehicle body repairs, agricultural mechanics and construction plant fitting.

In order to undertake an apprenticeship, a candidate must find a suitable employer to take them on for the duration of their four-year apprenticeship. They then register with SOLAS, who oversee the training programme and award of the National Craft Certificate Standard.

Details of the companies and apprentice positions are available on the SIMI’s website.

The motor industry employs over 42,000 people throughout Ireland in a variety of positions. While there is currently a shortage of apprentices within the industry at present, this has also been seen in other trade sectors.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for those who wish to pursue a technical career while experiencing both a college and a working environment," says SIMI director general designate Brian Cooke.

"With the transition to cutting edge automotive technologies such as electric cars, hybrid vehicles and autonomous vehicles gathering pace, there has never been a more exciting time to be a part of the industry.”