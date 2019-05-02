May bank holiday weekend warning: Major works on Irish Rail routes to affect passengers

Iarnród Éireann reminds customers to check times before travel on all routes across the May bank holiday weekend (May 4-6) for service alterations.

Bank holiday schedules can be searched through the journey planner at Irish Rail online.

In particular, customers travelling on Saturday and Sunday should note that track renewal works between Hazelhatch and Newbridge, and between Clongriffin and Malahide will see bus transfers on all Intercity trains to/from Heuston, and no trains operating between Howth Junction and Malahide.

As a result, the following service arrangements are in place on Saturday and Sunday:

Heuston routes: Heuston to Cork/Limerick/Kerry: bus transfers will operate between Heuston and Newbridge.

Heuston to Galway/Westport/Ballina: bus transfers will operate between Heuston and Kildare.

Heuston to Waterford: Bus transfers will operate between Heuston and Athy.

Heuston to Kildare commuter services: Will operate between Heuston and Hazelhatch only.

Customers on all Heuston routes and connecting services are advised to check times before travel.

DART: No DART services will operate between Howth Junction and Malahide. Dublin Bus will accept rail tickets for affected areas.

DART: Howth to Bray/Greystones will operate to a normal schedule, with additional services between Howth and Howth Junction.

Northern Commuter: Bus transfers will operate between Connolly and Malahide, with trains between Malahide and Drogheda/Dundalk, to a revised schedule.

Belfast Enterprise: Bus transfers will operate between Connolly and Drogheda, with trains between Drogheda and Belfast.

For general bank holiday schedules, customers should note:

Saturday, May 4

A normal schedule will operate on other routes.

Sunday, May 5

A normal schedule will operate on other routes, with some minor alterations.

Bank holiday Monday, May 6

Reminder that works taking place Saturday and Sunday only. Bank Holiday Monday is not affected.

Revised schedules operating on all Intercity routes. Check times before travel.

DART and Dublin Commuter services will operate to a Sunday schedule, with alterations on commuter routes.

Cork commuter services will operate as follows: Cork to Cobh hourly from 8am to 9pm, and at 10.30pm.

Cobh to Cork hourly from 8.30am to 9.30pm, and at 11pm.

Cork to Midleton hourly from 8.15am to 10.15pm.

Midleton to Cork hourly from 8.45am to 10.45pm.

Full details of all services across the May weekend are available on Irish Rail online.