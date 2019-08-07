MOTORING
WARNING: Vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on Tipperary road
There are reports of a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on the M7 in County Tipperary
According to AA Roadwatch, the vehicle is travelling in the wrong direction on the M7 near J27 Birdhill.
Take extreme caution along that stretch. Northbound traffic has slowed approaching J28 Castletroy.
