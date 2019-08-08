MOTORING

'Not a happy camper': Gardaí in Tipperary issue proceedings against driver of modified van

County Tipperary gardaí have issued proceedings against the driver of a modified camper van. 

Gardaí policing Cahir road stopped the motorist in Cashel. On inspection, gardaí found the vehicle to be not roadworthy and overweight. 

