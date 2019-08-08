'Not a happy camper': Gardaí in Tipperary issue proceedings against driver of modified van

County Tipperary gardaí have issued proceedings against the driver of a modified camper van.

Gardaí policing Cahir road stopped the motorist in Cashel. On inspection, gardaí found the vehicle to be not roadworthy and overweight.

Not such a Happy Camper now!



Cahir RPU stopped this modified camper van in Cashel. On further enquires with assistance of PSV inspector vehicle found to be unroadworthy & overweight.



Proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/j5hnNucDkF — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 5, 2019

Read more: Gardaí fine motorist for parking in Tipperary disabled bay