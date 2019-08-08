MOTORING
'Not a happy camper': Gardaí in Tipperary issue proceedings against driver of modified van
County Tipperary gardaí have issued proceedings against the driver of a modified camper van.
Gardaí policing Cahir road stopped the motorist in Cashel. On inspection, gardaí found the vehicle to be not roadworthy and overweight.
Not such a Happy Camper now!— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 5, 2019
Cahir RPU stopped this modified camper van in Cashel. On further enquires with assistance of PSV inspector vehicle found to be unroadworthy & overweight.
Proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/j5hnNucDkF
