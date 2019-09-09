MOTORING
Disqualified driver set for court after getting stopped at Tipperary checkpoint
A disqualified driver is set for court after getting stopped at a County Tipperary checkpoint.
Cahir Road Policing Unit in conjunction with the Road Safety Authority stopped the car, which had two tyres with wire exposed, at a recent checkpoint.
Following inquiries, it was found that the driver is currently disqualified from driving, resulting in the gardaí seizing the car.
