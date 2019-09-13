MOTORING

Gardaí seize vehicles of 'master forgers' in Tipperary

Two motorists landed themselves in hot water after been stopped by gardaí policing County Tipperary roads.

Thurles Roads Policing Unit stopped two separate cars with fraudulent discs displayed this week. Both vehicles were seized, with proceedings against the motorists to follow.