MOTORING
Gardaí seize vehicles of 'master forgers' in Tipperary
Two motorists landed themselves in hot water after been stopped by gardaí policing County Tipperary roads.
Thurles Roads Policing Unit stopped two separate cars with fraudulent discs displayed this week. Both vehicles were seized, with proceedings against the motorists to follow.
‘Master Forgers hit Tipperary…. spot the discrepancy!!— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 11, 2019
Thurles Roads Policing unit stopped two separate cars with fraudulent discs displayed, vehicles seized and proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/VPXtfZ7ccS
