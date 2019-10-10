Half of Irish drivers have never sat the driver theory test

According to a recent survey by CarsIreland.ie, five out of 10 drivers have never sat the driver theory test as they got their license before it was introduced.

Of the 1,000 people surveyed, almost half of those sat their driving test more than 20 years ago.

The driver theory test was first introduced to Ireland in 2001. The test is comprised of 40 questions and the pass rate is 35, with just 40 minutes allocated to answer all the questions on the test. Anyone aged 16 years and older can take the test.