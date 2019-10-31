Concerns over speeding on Tipperary street

A traffic speed survey was carried out on Morton Street, Clonmel, County Tipperary, councillors were told at the recent meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

Cllr Pat English had called on the council to introduce traffic calming measures to combat cars driving at high speed. In a motion supported by Cllr Michael Murphy, he highlighted that the area is home to a very elderly population.

In response, council management said a traffic speed survey was carried out from September 26 to October 7 last on the 50km/h road. “Two locations were monitored - one outside number 10 at the top (west) end of the street and the other outside Marion Court at the eastern end of the street. Outside number 10, the average speed was 18km/h and the 85 percentile was 26km/h. Outside Marion Court, the average speed was 31km/h and the 85 percentile was 39km/h.”

Based on the survey results, council management deem there to be no speeding issue anywhere along Morton Street, and as such there is no necessity or requirement to introduce traffic calming measures.