MOTORING

Tipperary gardaí impound car driven by unaccompanied learner

TipperaryLive.ie

Reporter:

TipperaryLive.ie

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Tipperary gardaí impound unaccompanied learner’s car

Tipperary gardaí impound car driven by unaccompanied learner

Gardaí in County Tipperary impounded a car been driven by unaccompanied learner this week. 

The driver was stopped for speeding at 73km/h in a 50km/h zone by the Cahir roads policing unit. 

Gardaí impounded the vehicle under the Clancy Amendment, with proceedings to follow against both the driver and the car’s owner.