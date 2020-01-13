MOTORING
Cashel to Clonmel: Storm Brendan forces diversions for Tipperary motorists
Emergency services dealing with fallen tree on Cashel to Clonmel road
Motorists in Tipperary are being diverted as Storm Brendan continues to disrupt the county.
There is a fallen tree on the Cashel to Clonmel road (R688) at Ballyclerihan. Motorists coming from Cashel should divert west in Rosegreen heading via the New Inn to Clonmel road (R687).
A tree has also fallen on the N74 Cashel road at Golden and on the R505 Cashel to Dundrum road.
