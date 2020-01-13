Cashel to Clonmel: Storm Brendan forces diversions for Tipperary motorists

Motorists in Tipperary are being diverted as Storm Brendan continues to disrupt the county.

There is a fallen tree on the Cashel to Clonmel road (R688) at Ballyclerihan. Motorists coming from Cashel should divert west in Rosegreen heading via the New Inn to Clonmel road (R687).

A tree has also fallen on the N74 Cashel road at Golden and on the R505 Cashel to Dundrum road.

