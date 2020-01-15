MOTORING

Gardaí at scene of Tipperary road crash

Dylan White

Reporter:

Dylan White

Email:

dylan.white@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí at scene of Tipperary road crash

Gardaí at scene of Tipperary road collision

Gardaí are at the scene of a crash in County Tipperary.

The M8 southbound is down to one lane before J6 Thurles as gardaí deal with a collision.