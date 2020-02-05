MOTORING
Gardaí arrest motorist at Tipperary checkpoint
A motorist was arrested at a garda checkpoint in County Tipperary on Tuesday.
Gardaí in Cahir discovered that the car had no insurance, NCT or tax. The driver was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving after failing a breath test.
The vehicle was seized, with court proceedings to follow.
