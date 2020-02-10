Snow warning to motorists using a number of Tipperary roads

Slippery conditions following intermittent snow showers have been reported on a number of County Tipperary roads, AA Roadwatch has said.

Motorists are being advised to drive with care on roads around Nenagh, Thurles and Roscrea. Care is also advised on the M7 between J27 Birdhill and J30 Rosbrien in Limerick due to wintry conditions.

