National Car Test centres in Tipperary still not fully operational after lift faults

The National Car Test (NCT) centres in Cahir and Nenagh are not yet back in full operation following concerns about the lifting equipment in both Premier County facilities.

This national issue is being rectified by NCT with some lifts being replaced where defects have come to light. However, customers in Tipperary are still receiving Incomplete Test notices more than a month after the matter came to light as the lifts have not been tended to as of yet. Furthermore, it is not clear when they will be cleared for operation, with customers being told to call back in a weeks time to see if the test can be completed.

Staff members in both Cahir and Nenagh are working as normal. However, they cannot complete the test as they cannot use the lifting equipment and therefore cannot carry out the under body inspections. So, while a vehicle may have passed all the criteria, without the under body inspection, it is regarded as a Test Incomplete, and therefore, technically, customers do not have a valid, up-to-date NCT cert.

At this point in time it is not clear when the centres will be fully operational. Customers are advised to contact NCT on 01 4135992 for further information.