Gardaí in Tipperary arrest motorist driving 192km/h

Gardaí in County Tipperary have arrested a motorist travelling at a speed of 192km/h.

Thurles Roads Policing Unit detected the car travelling 72km/h over the M7 speed limit in poor driving conditions.

On Monday, Tipperary garda superintendent Eddie Golden urged motorists to "do the right thing at the right time" following seven Irish road deaths in four incidents last weekend.

Read more: Mass warning for Tipperary after coronavirus outbreak