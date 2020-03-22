Gardaí investigating after man dies in crash on Tipperary-Waterford border

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving a motorcycle in County Waterford.

The incident occurred at Seapark, Ballymacarbry, County Waterford, at approximately 11.40am this Sunday.

From initial investigations it appears that the motorcyclist in his 30s collided with a stone wall, with no other persons involved. The road is closed for a technical examination by garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who travelled in the area and may have dash cam footage, to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058-48600 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.