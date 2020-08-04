Gardaí dealing with crash on busy Tipperary road

Gardaí dealing with crash on Tipperary road

Gardaí are en route to a collision on the M8 northbound at J6 Thurles, Tipperary.

Traffic is slowing on approach. 