An Bord Pleanála approve compulsory purchase order on main Tipperary road

Kilkenny County Council has welcomed the decision of An Bord Pleanála to approve the compulsory purchase order for the N24 Tower Road Junction Improvement Scheme at Piltown, Co. Kilkenny.

The need for this road improvement project on the N24 has been previously identified as an objective in the Kilkenny County Council Development Plan 2014 -2020.

The proposed works include widening the existing 2+1 carriageway to a 2 + 2 carriageway for 1.8km, a compact grade separated junction at the Tower Road Junction and a new link road to join with the Ink Bottle junction.

“This decision by An Bord Pleanála is very much welcomed by the people of Piltown, its wider catchment area and users of the N24 in general. Addressing the safety concerns at the Tower Road and Ink Bottle Junction has been a long-term objective of Kilkenny County Council”, said Piltown Municipal District cathaoirleach Cllr Eamon Aylward.

Getting to this stage has involved a collaborative effort by Kilkenny County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the appointed consultants Atkins and landowners in the vicinity of the proposed scheme.

The scheme can now progress through formal confirmation of the compulsory purchase order, detailed design, contract document preparation, contractor procurement and ultimately commencing construction in 2021.