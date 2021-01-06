REVEALED: Parking blackspots across Tipperary as Council issue 5,578 fines

Tipperary County Council issued 5,578 parking fines worth an initial €223,120 across three Municipal Districts in less than a two-year period.

Figures obtained by The Nationalist under the Freedom of Information Act provided a breakdown of the parking fines issued across the Municipal Districts of Carrick-on-Suir, Clonmel and Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel from January 1, 2019 and to November 4, 2020.

Parking fines are initially €40, increasing to €60 after 28 days.

FINES IN 2019

The largest number of on-street parking fines in 2019 was in the Clonmel Borough District (1,118), followed by the Municipal Districts of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel (830) and Carrick-on-Suir (516). Clonmel (714) also had the most car parking fines in 2019, followed by Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel (316) and Carrick-on-Suir (229).

FINES IN 2020

The number of parking fines issued by the Council reduced considerably during the first 10 months of 2020.

The breakdown of on-street and car park fines across the Districts was as follows: Clonmel (634 and 270), Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel (544 and 125) and Carrick-on-Suir (185 and 97).

APPEALS

During the period January 1, 2019 to September 17, 2020 there was no record of the number of complaints over parking fines issued in the Clonmel Borough District.

There were eight complaints made in Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel and five in Carrick-on-Suir, however, there were no records as to why these complaints were made.

In Clonmel there were a total of 598 appeals during this period, 77 of which were rejected.

In Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel there were a total of 357 appeals, 159 of which were rejected.

In Carrick-on-Suir there were a total of 200 appeals, 60 of which were rejected.

OUTSTANDING FINES

There were no records of outstanding fines from parking tickets issued in the Municipal Districts of Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir, whilst there were 121 outstanding fines in the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District as of September 17 of 2020, the figures revealed.