Romanian truck driver 'must be compliant if he wants to live here' in Tipperary

A truck driver who drove under the influence of an intoxicant has been banned from driving.

Mahai Zaharie of 14 Bengurragh Square, Cahir, Tipperary was before a recent sitting of Cashel District Court for the offence under the Road Traffic Act.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said that on August 21, 2019, at 3.30pm at Townspark, Cahir, gardaí received a report of a car repeatedly passing over the continuous white line on the road.

The defendant, who had a Romanian driver’s licence, was arrested and brought to Clonmel Garda Station. He returned a breathalyzer test result of 36 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Sgt O’Leary said the defendant’s two previous convictions were for careless driving.

Defence solicitor Colin Morrissey said his client’s work brings him across the continent, in justification as to why he still uses a Romanian driver’s licence.

In reply, Judge Terence Finn said: “If he wants to live here, he must be compliant.”

His client, 38, has one child.

Judge Finn then imposed a one-year driving disqualification and a €500 fine, the court heard.