Tipperary man ‘well-known’ to court drove without insurance and licence

Judge Terence Finn has imposed a six-year driving disqualification and fines totalling €650 on a man “well-known” to the courts.

Gerard Corbett of Curraheenduff, Coalbrook, Thurles was before Cashel District Court for driving without insurance and a driver’s licence, and failing to produce documentation at a garda station within 10 days of the offence.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said that on December 8, 2017 at Coolquill, Killlenaule, gardaí responded to a report of a collision.

The defendant, who had 33 previous convictions including one no insurance conviction from Cashel District Court in March 2019, was identified as the owner of the vehicle. The majority of his other convictions were for public order offences.

Defence solicitor Colin Morrissey said his client, 29, is “well-known” to the courts.

His client has engaged with the Probation Services and has been free of drink and drugs for eight months.

His client is confident he won’t be before the court again.