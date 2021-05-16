Nissan announces prices for new electrified Qashqai

Nissan is launching the car with four grades and many of its innovative safety and infotainment features are standard across the range.

Nissan has announced its pricing for the all-new Nissan Qashqai mild hybrid which is now available from €30,500, making it one the most competitively priced crossovers on the market.



Nissan has reinvented the cross over segment that it created in 2007 with the launch of the new Qashqai which has been electrified to help families make the switch to hybrid and electric driving.



The new 12V hybrid system on the new Qashqai is a more affordable technology, providing torque assist, extended idle stop, quick restart and coasting stop, storing energy to power the vehicle’s electrical equipment and to lower fuel consumption.

The 1.3 DiG-T petrol engine is available with two outputs – 138hp and 156hp – with either a 6 speed manual transmission, or new Xtronic gearbox (156hp). The manual gearbox offers a quicker, more direct and sportier shift feeling, while the new generation Xtronic transmission offers better fuel economy and acceleration.



Nissan is launching the car with four grades and many of its innovative safety and infotainment features are standard across the range. The entry grade XE model is available from €30,500. The SV grade is priced from €33,200, the SV Premium Grade from €37,395 and the top of the range SVE Xtronic grade from €44,600.



“The price positioning that we have achieved remains extremely competitive, particularly given the level of new design and technology included in the new model and we think everyone will agree that the new Qashqai represents exceptional value for customers shopping for a C Crossover,” said Seamus Morgan, Managing Director of Nissan Ireland.



Full LED headlights, and Auto headlights with high beam assist are standard across the range. Standard safety features also include rear parking sensors, blind spot intervention, traffic sign recognition, Intelligent Cruise Control, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, and Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking (Pedestrian & Cyclist Recognition, Junction Assist) and Rear Automatic Cross Traffic Alert and Braking.



Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto comes as standard from the SV grade upwards, while the popular Wireless Phone Charger is introduced at the SV Premium grade. The 8” Infotainment display in the SV grade increases to 9” in the SV Premium and SVE Xtronic grades, including higher resolution and Nissan Connected Services.



The top of the range SVE Xtronic includes 19” alloy wheels, Nappa Quilted Leather seats, a handsfree powered tailgate which makes accessing the boot effortless when hands are anything but free, heated front seats with massage function, ProPilot with Navi Link, a Heads Up Display (HUD), Automatic Tilt Reversing Mirrors and a Bose sound system with 10 speakers.



Although unmistakably Qashqai in its styling, the third generation is more muscular, sharp and modern. It continues to give drivers a commanding sense of their environment with improved visibility. The longer wheelbase has created more room for users and overall luggage capacity has increased by 74 litres.



Refinement to the ergonomic design of the doorways means that it is also easier to step in and out of the car, particularly in restricted areas such as multi-storey car parks. Where space allows parents will appreciate that the rear doors now open to 85 degrees, allowing easier access to babies and toddlers in child-seats.