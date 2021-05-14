Disqualified driver ‘took a chance’ and went to Tipperary supermarket

A man who was serving a driving ban “took a chance” and went to the supermarket, Cashel District Court has been told.

Zhivko Mihaylov of 14 Chapel Lane, Cashel was before the court for contravening the Road Traffic Act.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said the defendant, who pleaded guilty to the charges, was seen driving at Spafield Crescent, Cashel on March 3, 2021.

Gardaí were aware that the defendant didn’t have a valid driving licence as he was serving a disqualification, subsequently stopping and arresting him.

Sgt O’Leary said the defendant has three previous convictions, which included two no insurance convictions. He received a four-year driving disqualification and 120 hours’ community service from Cashel District Court in September 2018, and also a two-year disqualification in November 2016.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client acknowledges his past convictions and was aware he shouldn’t have been driving.

His client had been getting transport to work in Golden with his brother-in-law, where he earned €300 weekly.

“He took a chance,” said Mr Leahy, who noted that his client was stopped by gardaí en route from Tesco.



His married client has two children and has been living in Ireland for six years.

The solicitor said that he explained to his client that he could be facing a custodial sentence.

Enquiries had been made about his client getting his driver’s licence back and he could have got it back the same month he was caught driving.



Judge Terence Finn said the defendant’s history is “relatively modest”.

The judge sentenced the defendant to a total of nine months’ imprisonment, suspended on a Section 99 bond for a period of three years, and disqualified him from driving for six years.