False dawn on driver theory tests says Lowry

42% failure rate at Dundalk driving test centre

False dawn on driver theory tests says Lowry

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

One Tipperary person has had the driving test cnacelled on seven occasions

‘There was much relief when in-person Driver Theory Testing recommenced on June 8th. It now appears that, for many, this was a false dawn’ said Deputy Michael Lowry during Dail Questions on Promised Legislation.

Addressing Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, Deputy Lowry said that many young people across Tipperary have contacted his office in frustration and anger due to unacceptable delays. Applicants who applied in February will not be offered an appointment until October of this year.

He quoted one particular case of a young woman from Tipperary who needs to complete her Test and has been given no less than 7 different dates ranging between April 2020 and July 2021. ‘All seven appointments were cancelled. She has now been given an appointment for December 23rd – one year and eight months after her first appointment’ said Deputy Lowry.



Deputy Michael Lowry

‘This is not tolerable for young motorists who need to progress their lives by being allowed to drive. Young people have missed opportunities for apprenticeships, work experience, education and agricultural work. What plans does the Government have to tackle this? What plans are in place to urgently address these delays’ he questioned.

The Tanaiste replied that services are and will gradually return to normal. He said that 40 new Temporary Driving Testers have been hired for commencement at the end of June and sanction has been granted to hire a further 40.

‘I absolutely acknowledge that there is a backlog. It is very frustrating for people who need to get on the road, need the freedom that that brings, to get to work or to college and do all the things they want to do. We are working to get through the backlog over the next couple of months’ he said.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie