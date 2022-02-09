Search

09 Feb 2022

Toyota’s profit slipped nearly 6% due to computer chips crunch

Toyota’s profit slipped nearly 6% due to computer chips crunch

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Feb 2022 12:57 PM

Toyota’s profit slipped nearly 6% last quarter, highlighting the headwinds car manufacturers are facing in a computer chips crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese car giant’s profit for the three months to December totalled 791.7 billion yen (£5.1 billion), down from 838.7 billion yen (£5.4 billion) the previous year.

Quarterly sales slipped 5% to 7.2 trillion yen (£46 billion).

Toyota officials acknowledged that the chips problem could continue in the next financial year.

Toyota sold 2.5 million vehicles around the world during its third quarter, down from 2.8 million vehicles the same period a year ago.

It lowered its full-year sales forecast to 8.25 million vehicles from an earlier 8.55 million vehicles.

Nevertheless that figure is better than the 7.6 million vehicles Toyota sold last financial year, when sales were painfully battered by the pandemic.

When including group manufacturers such as Daihatsu, which makes small cars, and truck maker Hino, Toyota expects retail sales of 10.29 million vehicles for the year, up from 9.9 million vehicles in the previous 12 months.

The maker of the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury brand kept its full-year profit forecast unchanged at 2.49 trillion yen (£15.9 billion).

Toyota recorded a 2.2 trillion yen (£14 billion) profit the previous year.

The company said a favourable exchange rate had helped its latest earnings, while cost reduction efforts and marketing costs dragged on profitability.

The company apologised for the production delays caused by the shortage of chips and other parts because of production issues caused by Covid-19 measures.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to customers who have to wait a long time until delivery, but we will continue to make improvements through ‘All-Toyota’ together with our dealers and suppliers,” it said in a statement.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media