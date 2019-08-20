ALL IRELAND CHAMPIONS

Top Tipperary Twitter moments from the All Ireland celebrations

Check out our round up of the best online moments from the All Ireland celebrations.

When the team made the traditional trip to Our Lady's Children's Hospital Crumlin and Temple Street in Dublin.

When the Liam MacCarthy Cup turned up at a local debs ball in Thurles.

This standout moment from Monday night's homecoming to Semple Stadium.

When Noel McGrath was presented with the Man of the Match award from John Horan, Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael at the post-match banquet in the Clayton Hotel on Sunday night.

This moment from Josh Pray. Need we say more?