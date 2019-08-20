Top Tipperary Twitter moments from the All Ireland celebrations

Check out our round up of the best online moments from the All Ireland celebrations.

When the team made the traditional trip to Our Lady's Children's Hospital Crumlin and Temple Street in Dublin.

Tipperary SH captain Seamus Callanan leading his team away for a visit to Our Lady’s Childrens Hospital, Crumlin and Temple Street Childrens Hospital earlier today pic.twitter.com/4PzNfJ7kJ3 — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) August 19, 2019

When the Liam MacCarthy Cup turned up at a local debs ball in Thurles.

Double celebration in Thurles tonight with our annual Debs Ball! Have a lovely night girls and stay safe. More photos on our FB and Instagram pages! pic.twitter.com/LgFHwOkswE — PresentationThurles (@PresThurles) August 19, 2019

This standout moment from Monday night's homecoming to Semple Stadium.

Liam is home What a welcome in Thurles for these heroes & what a weekend to be from Tipp #Tipperary #AllIreland #Homecoming pic.twitter.com/yGxWwGHvF8 — Thomas Gleeson (@ThomasGleeson18) August 20, 2019

When Noel McGrath was presented with the Man of the Match award from John Horan, Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael at the post-match banquet in the Clayton Hotel on Sunday night.

Tipp had numerous contenders for the official man of the match award. And the award went to Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) who was central to almost every Tipp move and got on an enormous amount of ball in the second half. pic.twitter.com/51ZyRlZvAZ — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) August 20, 2019

This moment from Josh Pray. Need we say more?