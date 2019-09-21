FEILE 19

Trip to Tipp: Fan pictures from Feile 19

SPONSORED BY STAKELUMS HOME AND HARDWARE, THURLES (HOME OF FEILE)

Thomas Tierney, Shane Ryan, Paul Tierney and Emer O'Connell at Feile 19. PICTURE: Eamonn McGee

One of Clonmel's great sons, Fred Fortune with his legion of fans at Feile 19. Picture: Eamonn McGee

Thurles ladies Sabrina, Angela and Theresa enjoying the atmosphere at Feile 19. Picture: Eamonn McGee

Thurles natives at the Feile 19. Picture: Eamonn McGee

Margaret Nunan, Caroline Fox and Gina Harron from Ballylanders, Co Limerick. Picture: Eamonn McGee

Feile 2019 fans. Picture: Eamonn McGee

Feile fans enjoying the atmosphere. Picture: Eamonn McGee

Feile fans enjoying themselves at Semple Stadium. Picture: Eamonn McGee

Feile 19 fans. Picture: Eamonn McGee

Feile 19 fans. Picture: Eamonn McGee