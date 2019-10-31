TipperaryLive photo gallery: The week in pictures

Lions Club members at their fundraising Fashion Show held at Bru Boru, Cashel. The Lions Club would like to thanks all the businesses who showcased clothes, donated spot prizes and hosted stalls in Bru Boru. Pictured: Willie Fahy, Richard Long, Seamus King, Eddie Morrissey, Christy Hayes and DJ Horan

Students from Scoil Naomh Cualán Borrisoleigh proudly donned their GAA jerseys for ‘Borris Day’ in support of their senior hurlers who will face Kildangan in the county final this Sunday

Nenagh hospital clinical nurse manager Louise Walsh, completed her fourth Dublin City marathon over the bank holiday weekend. Louise, who was a candidate in May's local elections for Labour, ran the marathon in memory of her brother, Michael, who died from oesophageal cancer and raised money for research into the disease

Paddy Flynn from Waterford and Daithí Harrison from Tipperary are cycling from Sydney to Dublin in twelve months to raise vital funds for CMRF Crumlin and the NCRC (National Children’s Research Centre). As well as the cycle, both men are running an ultra-marathon in each of the 28 countries along the way.