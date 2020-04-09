PICTURE SPECIAL: Heartfelt messages to Tipperary grandparents and loved ones

Sending you our love from a distance. With many grandparents cocooning due to the Covid-19 pandemic, their favourite little people have sent them touching messages to gladden their hearts.

Send your photos and messages to news@tipperarylive.ie

To Nanna and Pop Shiels Tipperary Town and Granny and Grandad Donovan Brensha. Tommy (1) misses seeing you all the time and stealing your food! Can’t wait for hugs and kisses and to sit on your laps! Lots of Love, Tommy Shiels

Nannie Martha and Grandad Pat, we miss you so much and can’t wait until we are all back together again for a big party! We love you lots, Aoife and Róisín in Lisronagh and Finn, Méabh and Darragh in Kildare

We miss coming down to wreck the place Nannie and Goga (Tom and Margaret Wallace). We are coming for a sleepover when all this is gone. Love Joseph, Donnacha and Ada Wallace

Hello to nanna and grandad, Margaret & tom shanahan, Templetuohy. We miss you loads! Love always Aoibheann, Aghveagh and Seoidin McFarlane in Roscrea.

Ellen Rose Kennedy from Ard Gaoithe in Clonmel would like to tell her amazing grannies, grandads, godparents, aunties, uncles, cousins and all her wonderful teachers that she loves them to the moon and back and cannot wait to give them all big cuddles when the bad bug is gone. Stay safe everyone.

Grandmother Peggy Bourke with her grandchildren Charlie Scally, Jerry Collins, Jamie Scally, Robbie Scally and Lauren Collins. Peggy is from Maudemount, Dundrum, Tipperary. Her grandchildren say they love her very much and can’t wait to see you real soon. Stay safe! From Peggy’s daughter Noreen Collins