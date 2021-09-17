Search

17/09/2021

€5 pension increase ruled out of Budget 2022 in favour of social welfare hikes

€5 pension increase ruled out of Budget 2022 in favour of social welfare hikes

€5 pension increase ruled out of Budget 2022 in favour of social welfare hikes

Reporter:

Reporter

It appears the much-mooted €5 increase to the State pension has been ruled out of next month's Budget in favour of social welfare hikes for working-age people, according to a report in the Irish Independent today.

A pension hike has long been on the cards with government parties keen to add some element of positivity to an otherwise deficit-chasing budget this year.

According to the Irish Independent, senior officials at the Department of Social Protection have analysed the potential pension hike and decided it would make little difference. They suggest in Tax Strategy Papers that retired people are among the least at risk of poverty.

It appears senior civil servants favour increases to the basic social welfare rates, including a rise in children's allowance. A €5 increase may be on the cards for working-age people currently dependent on job seeker's allowance of similar payments. 

On top of that, it is understood figures in the Department of Finance are pushing for a PRSI hike for workers to make up for money lost during the Covid-19 pandemic. Workers could be facing a rise of 1.5% in PRSI rates in Budget 2022.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media