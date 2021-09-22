Search

22/09/2021

ALERT: Scam call and text message warning issued about Dole or PUP payments

ALERT: Warning about spyware hidden behind links in text messages

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Reporter

The Department of Social Protection has reiterated warnings about scam phone calls and texts. 

A spokesperson said: "Customers and members of the public are reminded about scam phone calls and text messages they may receive from individuals claiming to be an official of the Department. 

"These calls and texts display a range of numbers, including some which may appear to be from the Department’s phone numbers.

"The Department would like to remind all its customers that it will never seek personal information from customers via text message and will never ask a customer for their bank details over the phone.

"Any person who receives such a call or text is asked not to disclose any information and to report it to the Gardaí immediately."

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Protection said it issued weekly payments valued at €28.66 million to 110,700 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).  This represents a fall of 3,842 compared to last week.

The greatest reduction this week is in the Accommodation and Food Services sector.

The PUP figures published this week are in addition to the 179,761 people who were on the Live Register at the end of August.

All Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments have been paid into recipients’ bank accounts or at their Post Office today.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media