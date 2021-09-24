Covid-19 booster jab rollout to begin in Ireland next week
Chief Executive of the HSE Paul Reid has confirmed that the rollout of booster jabs will begin in Ireland next week.
Initially, the boosters will be administered to those immunocompromised, susceptible to serious illness and are over 80 years of age in the general population or over 65 in nursing homes.
Appointment notifications for the new jabs will be sent out from next Wednesday with the first vaccinations in this new phase being administered from next Friday, October 1, onwards.
This run of boosters for vulnerable groups is scheduled to take around six weeks.
