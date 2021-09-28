Search

28/09/2021

Two life-changing jackpots as lotto approaches highest ever

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Excitement is growing for National Lottery players all over Ireland with two massively life-altering jackpots up for grabs this week.

Tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot is rolling towards an estimated €145 million. If the colossal jackpot is won tonight in Ireland, it would mark the 17th Irish EuroMillions jackpot win since the game launched in Ireland in 2004.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated mega draw, the National Lottery are reminding players that the cut-off time for ticket sales is 7.30pm this evening and tickets can be purchased in-store, in the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie.

Meanwhile, Lotto fever continues to grip the nation as tomorrow night’s jackpot heads towards an estimated €19 million which could become the highest amount ever seen in the game. If the Lotto jackpot exceeds the current cap which is set at €18.96 million, no more money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won.

The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will be distributed to the next lower prize tier at which there are winners. If the jackpot is won at an amount higher than €18.96 million, that amount will become the game’s new jackpot cap.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland. 

