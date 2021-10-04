ALERT: Beef product recalled from Irish retailers over Listeria fears
A beef product has been recalled from Irish retailers due to fears over the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is advising consumers not to eat the affected batch of Bosna ready-to-eat smoked roast beef (Bosna Suho Meso Zarebnica Geräuchertes Roastbeef Delikatess 400g).
The best before date on the affected product is 03.11.2021.
The FSAI is warning of the dangers of consuming the product, as Listeria monocytogenes infection can result in flu-like symptoms or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.
According to the FSAI, in rare cases infection can be severe and cause serious complications. Pregnant women, babies, people with weakened immune systems and the elderly are noted as most vulnerable.
The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is reportedly three weeks on average but can range between three and 70 days.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the affected batch.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.