Dublin Airport lodges new plans to charge for pick-ups and drop-offs
The Dublin Airport Authority (daa) have lodged fresh plans with Fingal County Council to set up a paid drop-off and pick-up zone outside the airport.
They were rebuffed with similar plans earlier this year but instead of appealing, they have initiated new plans with a change to the internal road network around the terminal buildings to accommodate the zones.
The move would see people charged a rate for entering the zone to collect someone or drop someone off for a flight.
The data contends that the plans would improve the flow of traffic around the airport.
A decision is due in November.
Loretta Hogan, Miki Travel; Caroline Mulligan, Tourism Ireland; and Karen Fleming, Cashel Palace Hotel, at Flavours of Ireland 2021
Tipperary Co Council has had to erect signs demanding that people take unwanted wreaths and flowers, and that only “approved headstones” are allowed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.