Rising Irish singer Emer Dunne launched new folk album

From singing at the Celtic Ball in Rome at the tender age of 10, all across Europe & Japan with an Irish dance troop, to her own shows in the UK, Netherlands, Germany & back home Emer Dunne's voice is now soaring to new heights as she is set to release her highly anticipated folk album, 'Hourglass', produced by Bill Shanley, on Friday, October 22 (Pre Order avail Oct 1).

Although hindered from live performances, 2021 has seen Emer rise on the folk music scene.

Featuring on RTE Television's ‘Today’ show and releasing two singles, ‘Daisy’ and ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’, this songstress has had a very successful year. Both singles went to no 1 in the Irish iTunes charts, received national and regional airplay and wonderful feedback. All this, alongside a wonderfully produced and moving music video for her beautiful rendition of the well-loved 'Wild Mountain Thyme', is gaining Emer considerable recognition.

Emer has many accolades from being commended by Leonard Cohen's management team for her version of 'Hallelujah', cited as one of their favourite versions of the song, to performing for the Japanese and American Ambassadors. She has shared the stage with some of the greats including Phil Coulter, The Fureys, The Irish Tenors, John Spillane and many more.

Visit www.emerdunne.com and join her social media on @emerdunnesinger