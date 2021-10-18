Banksy and Warhol to feature in new Irish art fair

A collection worth €1.3 million featuring works by Andy Warhol, Banksy and Damien Hirst will form the centrepiece of Ireland’s premier art fair Art Source at the RDS from November 12-14.

The collection of the stars of contemporary art is presented by Gormleys Fine Art, and will showcase Warhol’s iconic portrait of Mick Jagger, signed by both the artist and the singer, valued at €125,000.

The collection will also include works by Joan Miro, Roy Lichtenstein, Salvador Dali, Robert Indiana and Keith Haring as well as Irish artists Maser, Peter Monaghan and Stephen Forbes.

“Contemporary art proved to be a blue-chip investment during lockdown with prices for artists such as Banksy and Warhol appreciating considerably in the past year,” said James Gormley of Gormleys Fine Art.

Over 15,000 people are expected to attend the year’s biggest and most exciting art show, which will feature 200 of the best contemporary Irish and international artists and galleries.

And Irish art lovers also have the unique chance to get their hands on 100 pieces of original artwork for €100 each on a first-come, first-served basis on the opening morning of the show on Friday, November 12.

This year’s Art Source showcases painting, sculpture, photography, illustration, prints and ceramic art.

“Art Source offers visitors the opportunity to purchase a one-off affordable original artwork to make their home unique and also the opportunity to meet the artists and hear about their work,” said show organiser Patrick O’Sullivan.

Galway-based Jin Yong has been working on two new collections for over a year to bring to Art Source.

“The show is such an important element of my success as an artist,” he said.

“In 2016 I rented the smallest space available, but it was so successful that the following year I took out two spaces, and I’ll be doing the same this year – possibly even a third.”

Vincent Devine will be updating a triptych which takes a meaningful look at the life of the late Nobel Prize winner John Hume.

“Austin Currie, who founded the SDLP with Hume, came to see the painting and we spoke for a long time about the foundation of the party,” said the renowned visual artist.

“Having also spoken to Gerry Adams and Bertie Ahern, I will be adding something to the painting in time for Art Source to represent the political side of his work.”

The show will also feature a free children’s art workshop where youngsters can work creatively on the theme of Nature Around Us.

Art Source takes place at the RDS, Dublin, from November 12-14, admission is €10 adults, €8 OAPs. Children under 16 free if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Opening times: Friday Nov 12: 11am-9pm, Sat Nov 13 and Sun Nov 14: 10am-6pm.

See www.artsource.ie for more.