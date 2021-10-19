Search

19/10/2021

19/10/2021

People divided over landlords charging people 'pet rent'

Labour housing spokesperson Rebecca Moynihan has said the rogue practice of landlords charging 'pet rent' must be stamped out.

Calling for government support for Labour’s renters’ rights bill, Senator Moynihan said the blanket ban on pets in rental accommodation needs to end.

Senator Moynihan said: “Animals play such an important part in the lives of many and the blanket ban on pets by many landlords and even approved housing bodies is simply unfair. This affects everyone, from older people moving into senior citizens accommodation who are asked to give up their beloved furry friends, to families renting who are excluded from ever owning a family pet.

“Pets play a huge role in many people’s lives. They provide companionship and emotional support, enhancing overall wellbeing. With a greater percentage of people renting now than ever before, we have to explore ways that allow responsible owners have their pets and companions in their rented homes.

“Charging ‘pet rent’ is yet another example of the power imbalance in the rental market between renters and landlords. Renters are expected to put up with extortionate rents, evictions at the drop of the hat and many can’t make the place feel like a home. Labour’s renters’ rights bill seeks to change this and level the playing field for renters, including ending the blanket ban on pets in rented accommodation.

“Current policies do not go far enough to help renters. It should be no surprise to anyone that at the start of the pandemic, many renters fled Dublin at the first opportunity because they simply do not feel at home in their accommodation. Labour’s Bill would improve renters quality of life and end the practice of renters being asked to choose between a roof over their head or their pet.”

The issue came up on Monday's Liveline show with Joe Duffy but listeners were divided on Twitter.

