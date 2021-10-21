Search

21/10/2021

REVEALED: Shortlist for the An Post Book Awards announced

REVEALED: Nominations for the An Post Book Awards announced

REVEALED: Nominations for the An Post Book Awards announced

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

The 2021 shortlist vote for the An Post Book Awards has opened, and you can have your say!

The An Post Irish Book Awards 'brings together the entire literary community – readers, authors, booksellers, publishers, and librarians'

Novel of the Year:

Small things Like These - Claire Keegan

Panenka - Ronan Heesan

Beautiful world, Where Are You? - Sally Rooney

White City - Kevin Power

The Magician - Colm Toibin

The Echo Chamber - John Boyne

Crime Fiction Book of the Year:

April in Spain - John Banville

All her Fault - Andrea Mara

56 Days - Catherine Ryan Howard

The Killing Kind - Jane Casey

The Devil's Advocate - Steve Cavanagh

The Dark Room - Steve Blake

Sports Book of the Year

Devotion: A Memoir - Mickey Harte

Dark Blue - Shane Carthy

Crossing the Line - Willie Anderson

Unbroken - Aidan O'Mahony

The Nation Holds Its Breath - George Hamilton

Fight or Flight - Keith Earls

Newcomer of the Year

Dinner Party: A Tragedy - Sarah Gilmartin

Boys Don't Cry - Fiona Scarlett

A Crooked Tree - Una Mannion

Snowflake - Una Mannion

Holding Her Breath - Eimear Ryan

Diving for Pearls - Jamie O'Connell

Non-Fiction Book of the Year

Four Years in the Cauldron - Brian O'Donovan

Between Two Hells: The Irish Civil War - Diarmuid Ferriter

A State of Emergency - Richard Chambers

We Don't Know Ourselves - Fintain O'Toole

The Best Catholics in the World - Derek Scally

Northern Protestants on Shifting Ground - Susan McKay

Biography of the Year:

Did Ye Hear Mammy Died - Seamus O'Reilly

Boy 11963 - John Cameron

Belonging - Catherine Corless

Rememberings - Sinead O'Connor

Open Hearted - Ann Ingle

Gas Man - Colin Black

Audience Choice Award

Nora - Nuala O'Connor

Nanny, Ma & Me - Kathleen, Dominique and Jade Jordan

As the Smoke Clears - Zoe Holahan

Your One Wild & Precious Life - Dr. Maureen Gaffney

Open Hearted - Ann Ingle

Popular Fiction Book of the Year

Freckles - Cecila Aherne

Aisling and the City - Emer Lysaght & Sarah Breen

About Us - Sinead Moriarty

Three Weddings & a Proposal - Sheila O'Flanagan

The Guinness Girls: A Hint fo Scandal

Normal People: Ross O'Carroll Kelly

Lifestyle Book of the Year

Decor Galore - Laura De Barra

Awaken Your Power Within - Gerry Hussey

A Cloud Where the Birds Rise - Michael Harding and Jacob Stack

Ranger 22: Lessons from the Front - Ray Goggin

Mind Full - Dermot Whealan

High Hopes - Steve Garrigan

Best Irish Published Book of the Year

The Coastal Atlas of Ireland - Robert Devoy, Val Cummins, Barry Brunt, Barius Bartlett & Sarah Kandrot

Tea for One - Alice Barry

Look, It's A Woman Writer - Eilis Ni Dhuibhne.

Corpsing - Sophia White

Unsettled - Rosaleen McDonagh

Tree Dogs, Banshee Fingers and other words for Irish Nature - Manchan Mangen

The President's Letters - Flor McCarthy

Children's Book of the Year. (Senior)

Mr. SpiceBag - Freddie Alexander

Lily's Dream - Judi Curtain

Aldrin Adams and the Cheese Nightmares - Paul Howard

The Shadows of Rockhaven - Padraig Kenny

The Little Bee Charmer of Henrietta Street - Sarah Webb

The Summer I Robbed a Bank - David O'Doherty

Children's Book of the Year (Junior)

Maybe - Chris Haughton

Evie's Christmas Wish - Siobhan Parkinson

A Hug for You - David King

Up on the Mountain - Peter Donnelly

There's a Ghost in this House - Oliver Jeffers

Puffling and the Egg - Erika McGann & Gerry Daly 

Teen and Young Adult Book of the Year

Not My Problem - Ciara Smyth

Hani & Ishu's Guide to Fake Dating - Adiba Jaigirdur

Baby Teeth - Meg Grehan 

What Love Looks Like - Jarlath Gregory 

The New Girl - Sinead Moriarty

The Legend in Valentine Sorrow - Caroline Busher

Cookbook of the Year

Learn To Cook with Nevin Maguire - Neven Maguire

Darina Allen: How to Cook - Darina Allen

Everyday Cook - Donal Skehan

Trisha's 21 Day Reset - Trisha Lewis

The Daly Dish Rides Again - Gina and Karol Daly

Soup, Broth, Bread - Rachel Allen 

Author of the Year

Rónán Hession

Marian Keyes

Maggie O'Farrell

Liz Nugent 

John Byrne

Donal Ryan

Poem of the Year

Longboat at Portaferry - Siobhan Campell 

Glissando - Noel King

Sestina For the Daring Young Man on the Flying Trapeze - Michael Naghtan Shacks

Driftwood - Karen J McDonnell

Short Story of the Year

Worms - Roddy Doyle

The Wake - Allen Murrin

The Leaving Place - Jen Carson

Little Lives - Jen Sullivan 

Coming in on Time - Stuart Neville

Blackthorns - Bernard MacLaverty

You can vote for your favourite categories here

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media