Irish fans warned against buying World Cup tickets from unauthorised sellers
The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) are warning fans against buying match tickets from unauthorised sellers.
The warning comes after news of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture against Portugal being sold out.
According to the FAI, fans who buy tickets from a third-party risk being turned away from the match on the day.
In a statement, the FAI said they were aware that tickets for the match are being offered at "inflated prices" online.
They said, "We remind fans who purchase tickets from a third-party website or any unauthorised seller that they risk not receiving a ticket at all or being denied entry with an invalid ticket."
“It is clear that families and workers are facing serious challenges with the rising cost of living," says Deputy Martin Browne
Padraic Looram of Clonmel Commercials (left) in action against Loughmore Castleiney's Joseph Hennessy during last year's county senior football championship final
Fundraising drive: Paddy Heffernan, North Tipperary Hospice Movement, accepts the keys of the campervan valued at €75,000 from Pat Horan of Pat Horan Motors, Aglish
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.