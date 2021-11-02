Over a third of people on trolleys today are spread across just THREE Irish hospitals
Over a third of the people on trolleys this morning are spread across just THREE Irish hospitals.
That's according to the INMO Trolley Watch report, which reveals a total of 523 patients are waiting for beds including 22 under the age of 16.
One hundred and ninety one of the patients waiting are in University Hospital Limerick, Letterkenny University Hospital and University Hospital Galway.
A total of 418 patients are waiting in the emergency department, with 105 in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected with 75 people on trolleys, followed by University Hospital Galway with 59 and Letterkenny University Hospital with 57.
Only five hospitals in the country are not experiencing overcrowding today, including Beaumont Hospital, Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, Bantry General Hospital, Nenagh General Hospital and Tipperary University Hospital.
