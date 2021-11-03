Search

03/11/2021

﻿Man arrested after Garda Armed Support Unit resolves barricade at private home

Man arrested after Garda Armed Support Unit resolves barricade incident at private home

Man arrested after Garda Armed Support Unit resolves barricade incident at private home

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

A man has been arrested after Gardai responded to a barricading incident at a private home. 

According to Gardai, Limerick officers received a call to a residence on Main Street, Abbeyfeale at 6.45pm yesterday evening to find a male in his 30s had barricaded himself into the private house. 

The man was threatening self-harm and harm to anyone who entered the premises. 

The house in question had access to weapons including domestic knives and tools, however there were no firearms present. 

Local uniformed and plain clothes Gardai attended the scene, as well as local Garda negotiators and Armed Support Units from Limerick and Cork. 

An intervention was put in place at approximately 10pm by the Armed Support Unit and the male was arrested for offences contrary to the Criminal Damage Act 1991. 

He was medically assessed at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station, Limerick, and is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

The scene of the house remains preserved and Gardai continue to investigate. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media