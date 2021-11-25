Christmas FM is returning to the Irish airwaves this weekend (Image: iStock)
Christmas FM returns to the Irish airwaves on November 28, 2021, for the festive season.
The radio station will air from midday on Sunday and remain until 7pm on December 27.
Christmas FM only plays Christmas music and is broadcast online worldwide, and on FM in Ireland for 30 days every Christmas season.
Christmas FM is run by a handful of core team management and assisted by more than 100 volunteers who 'devote hundreds of hours of their time' to the radio station.
The station raises money for charity every year and this year they are aiming to raise €250,000 for children's charity Barnardos.
"It will go directly towards Barnardos’ mission of working to give vulnerable children living in disadvantaged communities a better chance – because childhood lasts a lifetime." said Christmas FM.
This year marks its 14th year on air when it launches on FM on Sunday and, since it began broadcasting, has raised over €2.7 million for a range of charities.
