ALERT: Irish hemp product recalled due to unsafe amounts of psychoactive component
An Irish hemp product is being recalled from shop shelves due to the presence of unsafe amounts of a psychoactive component called delta‐9‐tetrahydrocannabinol, otherwise known as THC.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) released the notice advising people not to consume affected batches of Kama Hemp 100% Organic Hemp Juice Powder.
The implicated batches have a best before date of 26/04/2023 and a pack size of 110g.
According to the FSAI, the levels have been marked as unsafe based on the European Food Safety Authority's (EFSA) acute reference dose.
The batch was recalled following a routine check by Environmental Health Office (EHO).
Distributors are requested to withdraw the affected batch from the market and retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale.
Retails are also asked to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batch was sold, and on websites if sold online.
