31 Dec 2021

Met Éireann issues status yellow wind warning for some counties with a possibility of lightning for new year

David Power

A status yellow wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann for three counties with a windy New Year’s Day being forecast for most of the country. 

Counties Mayo, Galway and Kerry will have the wind warning in place from 8pm tonight until 8am the following morning. Southerly winds are forecast, veering southwesterly,  which will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of up to 100km/h, higher in coastal areas and on high ground.

Nationally, the forecast is for it to be windy tonight with strong and gusty southerly winds with gale force winds near Atlantic coastal areas.

Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move up across the country too, heaviest later in the night.

However, it will be very mild with little change on the daytime temperatures; not falling below 9 to 12 degrees.

There will be a rather windy to start on New Year's Day with strong and gusty south to southwest winds, easing mostly fresh and gusty through the day.

Scattered outbreaks of showery rain will push in from the southwest, heaviest across Atlantic counties with possible lightning here.

Some sunny spells too with the driest conditions further to the east. Mild with top afternoon values ranging 11 to 14 degrees.

